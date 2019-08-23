Crowley residents voice concerns about mayor’s proposed budget

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)

Crowley is experiencing a $500,000 deficit.

It’s up to the mayor to balance the budget, but some people feel like he’s just not listening to what they have to say.

City counsel member Vernon “Step” Martin said Mayor Monceaux did not give them much say in the budget.

“We need the people to know. We need the workers to know that if everybody works together, we can make it whole, but right now the city is not whole. As a matter of fact, it’s not even 20%,” Martin said.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says the mayor did not consult him before presenting the second draft of the budget.

“I was not involved in the second draft. I was involved in the first draft, where we actually took some voluntary cuts, ya know, in an effort to work with the council. We took some voluntary cuts, but this second draft, I have to admit I was not involved in,” Broussard said.

One city council member said that is concerning to her because while the police department, fire department and other public service departments were cut, the mayor’s budget proposed to raise the salaries of city administration employees.

It applies more specifically to the city clerk and city assistants.

Another counsel member said the salaries for administrative staff at city hall are more than those of the police department and public works department combined.

“Our city clerk has been here over twenty years. She has a college degree and she was our city clerk because she was very knowledgeable and she does a great job. So does our accounts payable and HR person,” Mayor Monceaux told News 10.

After the public hearing this afternoon, residents say they feel like the mayor is listening to them.

“I know the mayor, and I know that he is a very wise, intelligent person with a business mind. So I know that he will probably take all of these things into consideration and consider all of those things before the decision is made,” Chief Broussard said.

“We’re going to work together and we’re going to come to a compromise and get it done,” Mayor Monceaux said.

City council members say the best way to fight this deficit would be to make cuts across the board and not just aim them at certain departments.