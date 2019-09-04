Crowley Police seek tips on finding drive-by shooting suspect

The Crowley Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 300 block of N. Western Ave. The incident occurred on August 18, 2019, at approx. 2:00 a.m.

Unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into several homes and vehicles. A juvenile inside one of the homes was shot while she was sleeping. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she received treatment for her injuries. It is believed the she was not the intended target.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.