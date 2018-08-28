Crowley Police looking for person of interest in weekend drive-by shooting

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) - A Crowley man is recovering after what police are calling a drive-by shooting.

It happened on the 300 block of West Third Street this Saturday morning

Crowley police chief Jimmy Broussard says he's glad the injuries were not as severe, or as deadly, as they could have been.

Broussard says because of the recovery process, the victim has not yet been able to give police a statement and therefore police weren't able to get a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

He says, however, through their investigation, they've managed to come up with a person of interest, whose identity they're not releasing at this time.

As for the reason behind the shooting?

Broussard says only time will tell.

"It's our hope that it was not drug or gang related. we can't determine that yet. we can't determine a motive. it's still in its infancy as far as the detective process and the investigation process,” the chief says.

Broussard says they're still looking for a person of interest and hoping to find him soon to bring him in for questioning.

Anyone was in the area at the time of the shooting or may have any information contact Crowley police at 783-1234 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS.

