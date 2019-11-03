Live Now
Crowley Police looking for hit and run suspect

CROWLEY, La.- Crowley Police are actively searching for Austin Lee Gary of Carencro in regard to a hit and run, that occurred Sunday at approximately 12:52 a.m.

Crowley Police officers were out on regular patrol when they were flagged down in the 100 block of East First Street, where they were told of a vehicle that had hit a couple of other vehicles in a parking lot. The vehicle then pulled out of the parking lot when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then arrived on Second Street and Avenue G, where he proceeded to accelerate at a rapid speed, causing a pursuit to ensue.

The chase carried out through the city of Crowley. During which the driver damaged two houses and a vehicle before heading northbound on Louisiana Highway 13, with speeds in over 120 mph.

The driver continued on Highway 13 till about the 23000 block of Crowley-Eunice Highway, where he hit an embankment and became airborne, causing the vehicle to flip multiple times, before finally coming to a stop.

The driver then escaped on foot and began running into a wooded area nearby. K-9 Grimm was deployed to track the suspect, but due to the terrain was unable to track him.

One passenger of the truck was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, while two other passengers were released with moderate injuries. The driver at this time remains at large.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crowley Police at 783-1234 or Crimestoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS.

