Crowley PD: Woman found suffering from maggots in wounds dies, suspects now face negligent homicide charges

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A 49-year-old woman hospitalized due to neglect, including festering wounds, has died, Crowley police said.



Glasarah Welch, was brought to Acadia General Hospital on Saturday with various wounds that had become infested, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said. She reportedly died overnight.

Raymond Hoffpauir (Crowley Police Department)

Two suspects, Raymond Hoffpauir and Dustin Welch, who were her caregivers, were arrested for cruelty to the infirmed.

Detectives with the Crowley Police Department have now added negligent homicide charges as well.

Both suspects remain in the Acadia Parish Jail.