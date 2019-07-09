Crowley PD: Man accused of grabbing steering wheel and causing crash that injured toddler

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A Crowley man is facing attempted negligent murder charges after a major crash on Saturday in Acadia Parish.

On Saturday, July 6, shortly before 8 p.m officers with the Crowley Police responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 300 block of Oddfellows Road.

Reports also indicated the vehicle was on fire, Crowley Police Chief Broussard said.

Officers received word that three people were in the vehicle prior, a man, woman and a 3-year-old child who were all taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers determined vehicle, “for unknown reasons at the time”, had left the roadway at a high rate of speed, careened a ditch and hit a utility pole.

When officers arrived at local hospital, they were told the injured toddler was in the process of receiving medical treatment for a head injury.

The female victim told officers, the suspect, identified as Raymond Dell Tucker III, were arguing. She said Tucker grabbed the steering wheel and yanking it, which caused the vehicle to veer off the road.

Tucker reportedly admitted to causing the crash, Chief Broussard said.

Officers said the child suffered a concussion, a laceration to his mouth and two “knots” on his head.

Due to the “negligent actions of Tucker, which could have resulted in a death to the female and the 3 year old” Broussard said he has been charged with two counts of attempted negligent homicide. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Correctional Center.