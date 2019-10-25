Breaking News
Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
Crowley moving forward on removal of blighted properties

CROWLEY, L.a (KLFY)- The City of Crowley is moving forward in condemning blighted properties.

“I’ve been in office for approximately 10 months, and of course any kind of legal action does require lots of time. So we’re in full swing now and we’re moving forward and we’re doing really well,” Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said.

“I’m proud of everybody who’s working really hard into trying and making this happen and cleaning up our city.”

​​A public hearing, including Monceaux and the Crowley City Council, was held today to show cause for condemnation of properties in Crowley. ​​


“I’m hoping that it does entice people to want to move here and I think we’ll do well with it by us cleaning up the city and our city is beautiful already,” the mayor said. “But I’m just talking about in continuing moving forward with taking down some of these properties would also help economic value as well.”

​ Monceaux says city officials have been working on removing blighted properties for about three months.​​


“I’d like to thank all of the citizens for cooperating,” said Monceaux. “I’d like to thank the city council for working hard and all of my staff for working really hard on this and we’re moving forward.”

Another public hearing is set for November 22 for the council to discuss condemnation of other blighted properties.

