Crowley man killed in house fire

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire involving one death in Crowley.

Just before 8:45 p.m. on Monday, August 19, the Crowley Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of West 11th Street.

A man’s body was found in one of the home’s bathrooms.

Investigators said a woman was able to escape the fire unharmed.

While official identification and cause of death are still pending with the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 70-year-old tenant of the home.

Investigators said the surviving occupant, who rented the home with the victim, heard a noise led them to the living room where they saw sparks coming from a window A/C unit.

The woman said the man trying to extinguish the fire when she exited the structure.

Despite her urging the man to exit with her, he never emerged from the house.

While assessing the scene, investigators found evidence of the A/C unit having been plugged in to a power strip that was connected to several extension cords running throughout the home.

At this time, the cause remains undetermined with the inability to rule out electrical malfunction as a contributing factor, authorities said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to remind the public about the importance of electrical fire safety with the following tips:

• Plug only one heat-producing appliance (such as a coffee maker, space heater, or A/C unit) directly into a wall outlet at a time.

• Extension cords should only be used temporarily. Have an electrician install additional wall outlets where you need them.

• Never use an extension cord with a heat-producing appliance. • Don’t overload extension cords or wall outlets.

• Check your electrical cords. If they are cracked or damaged, replace them. Don’t try to repair them. Electrical work should only be done by a qualified electrician.