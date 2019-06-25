Crowley man faces multiple charges including abuse and child porn possession

A Crowley man was arrested Sunday for aggravated battery and two counts of domestic abuse battery.



But, that’s not all.

Once Crowley Police started investigating, they found out that the man had several warrants out for his arrest.



The man arrested Sunday, Melvin Dugar, had two counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile and attempted possession of pornography of a juvenile.



Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office had the warrants on him since March.



Sheriff K.P. Gibson said, “When Mr. Dugar was arrested on Sunday evening, Crowley Police arrested him based on the facts on an investigation that they had going on at that time. During the course of their investigation, (police) arrested Mr. Dugar on those incidents. They discovered that we did have three outstanding warrants for the arrest of Mr. Dugar. Two for indecent behavior with a juvenile and one which was for the attempted possession of pornography of a child.”



Dugar is in jail, with over $100,000 in bonds.



“From my understanding of the case, it was from him texting obscene pictures to a juvenile knowing that this person was a juvenile, and then soliciting that juvenile to do the same of sending nude pictures to him,” added Sheriff Gibson.

“We check these people to make sure if they have any outstanding warrants. We often have cases where we don’t file charges from the complaint, we went out for, but we may have arrested someone that was involved with that complaint because they had outstanding warrants.”



