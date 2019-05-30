Crowley man dies from injuries sustained in crash

ACADIA PARISH– This morning Shawn Abshire, 40, died at a local hospital from injuries received from a crash he was involved in on the evening of May 19, 2019.

Troopers with Troop I responded to the serious injury crash on LA 13 at the intersection with LA 92.

Abshire was traveling east on LA 92 in a 2002 Chevrolet truck. When he approached the intersection of LA 13, he failed to yield, state police said. His truck hit a 2005 Nissan Sentra being driven southbound on LA 13.

Abshire was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Brayden Vincent, 18, the driver of the 2005 Nissan Sentra, was restrained during the crash and suffered moderate injuries. He was also transferred to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash.

Vincent submitted a blood sample and toxicology results are pending through the LSP Crime Lab.

Troopers were unable to obtain a blood sample from Abshire due to the level of care he required at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now