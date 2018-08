JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. - A Crowley man is accused of ripping off his company.

Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's office say Shannon Istre is charged with theft. Authorities say the 34-year old was keeping money for jobs he completed for a local pest company. Police say the company did not know Istre had collected cash payments for the work.

Deputies say Istre was arrested and is currently out on bond.