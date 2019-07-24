Breaking News
Shots fired at LPSO deputies
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Crop duster crashes in Jeff Davis Parish

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY)- A pilot managed to walk away with minor injuries after a small plane crash in Jeff Davis Parish Wednesday morning

Deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. to Louisiana 382 and David Road just south of Roanoke. 

The plane, a crop duster, struck a power pole, lost a wing and then struck a tree before coming to a stop in a field, investigators said.

The pilot was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor scrapes. 

Welsh Fire District 3 responded to assist.

The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local