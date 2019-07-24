Crop duster crashes in Jeff Davis Parish

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY)- A pilot managed to walk away with minor injuries after a small plane crash in Jeff Davis Parish Wednesday morning
Deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. to Louisiana 382 and David Road just south of Roanoke.
The plane, a crop duster, struck a power pole, lost a wing and then struck a tree before coming to a stop in a field, investigators said.
The pilot was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor scrapes.
Welsh Fire District 3 responded to assist.
The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.