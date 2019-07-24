Crop duster crashes in Jeff Davis Parish

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY)- A pilot managed to walk away with minor injuries after a small plane crash in Jeff Davis Parish Wednesday morning

Deputies were called just before 8:30 a.m. to Louisiana 382 and David Road just south of Roanoke.

The plane, a crop duster, struck a power pole, lost a wing and then struck a tree before coming to a stop in a field, investigators said.

The pilot was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with minor scrapes.

Welsh Fire District 3 responded to assist.

The investigation has been turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.