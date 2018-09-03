CrimeStoppers – St. Landry Parish

On August 22, 2018, Det. Adam Rivette of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office requested help in identifying four suspects involved in recent burglaries.

Union Pacific Railroad special agent Joshua Guillory is requesting additional help in closing this case.

St. Landry Parish detectives and the union pacific railroad police worked with Crime stoppers and were able to identify and arrest Landon Jimmerson and Greg Vidito for burglary but two suspects remain unidentified.

These suspects are involved in the theft of approximately $30,000 dollars of wire and possibly connected to the June and August, 2018 burglaries at Falcon Engine Services where over $26,000 in merchandise and cash were stolen and the burglaries at Louisiana truck parts where 50 vehicle batteries and battery cores were stolen.

Be alert, be safe, and God bless you.

On behalf of Crime stoppers, Det. Adam Rvette, and Special Agent Joshua Guillory, I am Major Eddie Thibodeaux.