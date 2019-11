EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Eunice Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with the Oct. 26 shooting at a Shell station on W. Laurel Ave.

McKenzie Simmons, 24, of 24130 Pitre Rd., was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police report he turned himself in after being featured in the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers segment last week.

This arrest is the third made within a week regarding the case.