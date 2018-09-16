CrimeStoppers – Acadia Parish shooting investigation

The Crowley Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on August 26, 2018, at approx. 1:00 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of W. 3rd St.

Investigators revealed that the resident heard a noise at his front door. As the resident approached the front door, the suspect fired several rounds through the front door, striking the victim in the hand.

Investigators believe that the suspect was removing a light bulb from the front door area and preparing to commit a robbery.

The victim could only describe the suspect as a black male believed to be in his mid 20’s to early 30’s.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff K.P. Gibson.