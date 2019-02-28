Crime Stoppers tip leads to business burglary arrest in Eunice

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has made a burglary arrests thanks to an tip submitted through St. Landry Crime Stoppers.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s PIO Eddie Thibodeaux, a tip led to the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Billedeau, of Eunice, who was involved in a burglary at Frank’s Best Marine on January 21 where 13 handguns were stolen.

Thibodeaux said ATF agents and sheriff’s detectives located Billedeau and during questioning he admitted to being in possession of a gun and that he purchased from Madison Boone. Detectives also learned Billedeau was on parole and that he was a convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing a gun.

He was arrested and booked in the parish jail.

The spokesman says Boone is known by ATF and law enforcement officers in the parish for his involvement in burglaries.