The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests in connection to an incident that happened at the parish jail last week. The incident involved an inmate being beaten by several others, and two deputies are accused of helping plan it.

Chief deputy Chris Ivey says the victim, Jason Craft, was booked into jail on a 1st degree rape charge on July 2nd. The incident happened the next day on July 3rd while he was in a cell with several other inmates. Craft was transported to a local hospital for treatment, then released back into police custody. He is currently being held at another facility for his safety.