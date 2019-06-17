Crime Stoppers - St. Landry Parish stolen semi trailer flatbed at Lucky's Casino

Det. Ronald Francis of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office returns to Crime Stoppers and needs your help in recovering a stolen semi trailer flatbed at Lucky's Casino in Opelousas.

The owner reported that on March 19th 2019, he parked his black 2015 Pitts flatbed trailer in the tractor trailer parking lot behind the truck stop.

The owner then connected to his secondary trailer and left for work. Upon returning to the lot on March 29, 2019, the trailer was missing.

Surveillance footage showed that on March 21, 2019, at approximately 10:00pm, a red semi with a sleeper cab with possible yellow flame designs hooked up to the trailer and left the lot.

The total loss of value was listed at $28,800.00.

