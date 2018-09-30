Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish home burglary

Det. James Bergeron of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and is asking for your help in solving a home burglary in the Opelousas area.

On September 16, deputies responded to the 100 block of Jess Bergeron Road in Opelousas.

The owner of the property reported that he has been away for three weeks then returned home to find that he was a victim of a burglary.

Missing from the home was a wide variety of items including a Whirlpool refrigerator, a red Murray lawnmower, a Troybilt pressure washer, computers, tools, and other kitchen appliances all totaling over $4,000 dollars.

Detectives were able to collect key evidence from the scene but need your help with any information you have.

Download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to submit your anonymous tips.

Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of Crime Stoppers and Det. James Bergeron, I am Major Eddie Thibodeaux.