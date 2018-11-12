Crime Stoppers - St. Landry Parish, Home burglaries Video

St. Landry Crime Stoppers and Deputy Taylor Randazzo of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office need your help in solving a home burglary in the Cankton area.

On March 19, 2018, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Highway 343 in the Bosco/Cankton area for a residential burglary. The owner of the home stated he left around 8:00 am then returned at 2:00 pm and noticed his home was burglarized.

Investigation revealed that entry was made by someone kicking in the rear door and used a truck to haul away items from his home.

Stolen in the burglary was a Centennial gun safe containing a Smith & Wesson and Colt .22 pistol, 1 Beretta AR .22 rifle, 1 Mossberg 12 gauge pump shotgun, 1 Ithaca 12 gauge semi-auto shotgun, 1 deer rifle .270 cal unknown make and model, $400.00 in quarters, $500.00 worth of ammunition, and 2 Visio televisions size 55 and 50 inches. The total loss of value was listed at over $4,500 dollars.

Download our P3 app and "tap the app" on your mobile device to submit your anonymous tips. Be alert, be safe, God Bless you.

On behalf of Crime Stoppers and Deputy Taylor Randazzo, I am Major Eddie Thibodeaux.