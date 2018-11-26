Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish burglary

Detective Ronald Francis of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and is asking for your help in solving a burglary in the Cankton area.

On April 8, 2018, deputies responded to the 100 block of Hwy. 761 Cankton, in reference to a theft.

The owner reported that when returning to his property he noticed that both of his shed doors were forced open.

Once the owner viewed his home surveillance camera, he noticed what appears to be a black male wearing a rain suit on his property.

Stolen in the burglary was a 2002 green John Deere side by side, two riding lawnmowers, 1 gray Craftsman and 1 orange Ariens.

The items were last seen on April 4, 2018. The value of stolen property was listed at over $5,000.00 dollars.

Download our P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to submit your anonymous tips. Tip us online at St. Landry Crime Stoppers.com. Be alert, be safe, and God bless you. On behalf of Crime Stoppers and Det. Ronald Francis, I am Major Eddie Thibodeaux.

