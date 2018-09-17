Crime Stoppers – St. Landry Parish armed robbery

Deputy Ray Duplechain of the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office returns to Crime Stoppers and is asking for your help in solving a June 19, 2018 armed robbery.

Just after 9:00pm a black male wearing black pants, a dark gray hoodie, and a pink bandana tied around his face entered the Lawtell Dollar General located on Hwy 190.

The suspect was seen leaving the store briefly then returning armed with a pink handgun demanding money from the register.

Once the suspect was given the money he ran out of the store heading south towards J.M. Lafleur Drive.

A 4 door 2001 gray Ford Focus was listed as a possible suspect vehicle that was seen earlier in the day.

