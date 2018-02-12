Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for two wanted fugitives

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Peter Smith has been located and arrested.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help in locating Crystal Love Matthews and Peter M. Smith.

Matthews, 33, is wanted for aggravated battery, two counrts of simple burglary and felony contributing to the deliqucny of a juvenile. She is 5’5”, weighing 260 pounds. Matthews has orange hair and hazel eyes and her last known address is 1257 B Francis Loop in St. Martinville.

Smith, 49, is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. He is 6’2” in height, weighing 210 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes and his last known address is 3671 Main Hwy., in Breaux Bridge.

If you have any information regarding these fugitives or any other crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.