Crime Stoppers – Iberia Parish, Business Burglaries

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help, identifying the suspect involved, in a theft from a local business, located in the 4600 block of W Admiral Doyle Drive.

On the afternoon of November 9, 2018, deputies responded to Aggreko, in reference to a theft.

An unidentified suspect, cut and stole a total of ten, plastic coated copper wires, approximately one inch in diameter and fifteen feet in length each, from five generators.

The suspects possibly fled the area on an atv into the cane field.

On behalf of Iberia Crime Stoppers, I’m Sgt Mallory Anslum.

