Crime Stoppers - Acadia Parish, Vehicle Burglaries
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle that's been involved in several vehicle burglaries.
The burglaries occurred between October 15th - October 20th off of Riverside Rd and Ray LeJeune Rd. in western Acadia Parish.
The vehicle was captured on video surveillance and is described as a newer model White Dodge Charger with a rear wing and a hood scoop. Pictures are of the actual vehicle.
If you have any information regarding this vehicle, you're urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.
All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.
For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I'm Sheriff K.P. Gibson.
