Crime Stoppers – Acadia Parish, Church Shooting

Crowley Police are investigating a shooting which occurred in the 200 block of East 4th Street.

Just before noon on Saturday, police responded to First Baptist Church regarding a shooting which occurred outside of the church during a funeral.

The victim was shot multiple times and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Crowley police believe that there were two suspects on scene, however only one shot the victim.

The suspects are described as black males, medium build wearing hoodie style sweatshirts and fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding this violent crime, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the p3 app on your mobile device to report you tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference!

For Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish, I’m Sheriff KP Gibson.