Crime Stoppers – Acadia Parish burglary

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish needs your help to solve a crime.

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary which occurred during the night of January 8, 2019, in the 2100 block of Grand Coulee Rd. near Iota.

Unknown suspect(s) gained entry into the building and stole several items including a gray Craftsman tool box filled with assorted tools, 2 Ingersoll Rand pneumatic impact wrenches, a Milwaukee impact wrench, and a Porter Cable multi attachment tool. The suspect also stole an undisclosed amount of gasoline from a fuel tank on the property.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Be the difference.

