Crews searching Lake Pontchartrain after report of capsized boat, Coast Guard says

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 06:45 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 06:45 AM CDT

Crews are out searching Lake Pontchartrain for the owner of a capsized boat Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard received a report of a capsized boat around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The white-hulled boat capsized a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest in the lake.

The Coast Guard New Orleans Office has a boat crew and air crew out on the scene. The Kenner Police Department is also out on the scene.

