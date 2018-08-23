Crews searching Lake Pontchartrain after report of capsized boat, Coast Guard says Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

Crews are out searching Lake Pontchartrain for the owner of a capsized boat Wednesday night.

The Coast Guard received a report of a capsized boat around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The white-hulled boat capsized a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest in the lake.

The Coast Guard New Orleans Office has a boat crew and air crew out on the scene. The Kenner Police Department is also out on the scene.