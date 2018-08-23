Crews searching Lake Pontchartrain after report of capsized boat, Coast Guard says
Crews are out searching Lake Pontchartrain for the owner of a capsized boat Wednesday night.
The Coast Guard received a report of a capsized boat around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The white-hulled boat capsized a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest in the lake.
The Coast Guard New Orleans Office has a boat crew and air crew out on the scene. The Kenner Police Department is also out on the scene.