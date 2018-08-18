Major fire on Mills Highway in St. Martin Parish now under control
UPDATE: Hazmat crews left the scene following cleanup.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Deputies say a lightning strike caused an explosion to the JP Oil Plant.
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Mills Highway has re-opened, according to Breaux Bridge Police. A HAZMAT crew is still at the scene, but the fire is under control, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said. No injuries are have been reported.
Authorities are investigating a major fire in the 1600 block of Mills Highway.
Officials have not provided information on what they are investigating at this time, however large clouds of smoke can be seen pouring from the area.
Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said his department is assisting with road closures as crews arrive.
We have a news crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Louisiana unemployment rate rises for fourth straight month
- UL students weigh in on new anti-hazing law
- Privacy group tells FTC Google tracking violated 2011 order
- Protecting your privacy: Home Security Cameras
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-