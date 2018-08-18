Major fire on Mills Highway in St. Martin Parish now under control Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Rebeca Marroquin, KLFY) [ + - ] Video

UPDATE: Hazmat crews left the scene following cleanup.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Deputies say a lightning strike caused an explosion to the JP Oil Plant.

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Mills Highway has re-opened, according to Breaux Bridge Police. A HAZMAT crew is still at the scene, but the fire is under control, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said. No injuries are have been reported.

Authorities are investigating a major fire in the 1600 block of Mills Highway.

Officials have not provided information on what they are investigating at this time, however large clouds of smoke can be seen pouring from the area.

Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu said his department is assisting with road closures as crews arrive.

We have a news crew at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

6 Photos Emily Melancon