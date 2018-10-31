Creole Festival will have increased security

Opelousas Police are calling for extra patrols for the Creole Festival this weekend. Police Chief Donald Thompson reinforces the warning.

Chief Thompson says the festival nor the parade is canceled. Plus, any kind of retaliatory activity or violent disruption will not be tolerated. “It’s no way I going to let people who live this type of lifestyle or nusiance to society is going to take control of my city,” the chief explains.

Thompson has called in reinforcement from the Opelousas Marshal’s to the sheriff’s office for both the festival and parade. Plus, plans are being made to install cameras to monitor activity. “The local FBI, state police and sheriff’s office’s task force will be there,” Thompson adds.

The Creole Festival is put on by Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas. Fr. Lambert Lein says the festival is a celebration of culture and community.

“Despite what’s going on in the world and community we need to reach out to come together,” Fr. Lein says.

The festival runs from November 2nd to November 4th. The parade is Sunday at 12:00 p.m.. “This is an occasion to put all differences aside and start working together for the good of the community,” Fr. Lein notes.

Chief Thompson says the festival has never had a major incident and he plans to keep it that way. “Come and enjoy yourself like you’ve done before. This is a great family event. You won’t have to have fear or worry about anything. I got your back ,” Thompson says.

Chief Thompson apologizes to the Diocese of Lafayette and St. Landry Catholic Church for interrupting Mass on Sunday.

