Credit cards stolen in car burglary

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 05:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 05:44 PM CDT

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Deputies were contacted on August 16 with a report of multiple car burglaries at Bayou Wilderness RV Resort on North Wilderness Trail.

According to the sheriff's office, forced entry was made into four vehicles at the RV resort.  

Later that day, detectives say, an individual captured on Walmart security cameras in Sulphur, used one of the victim’s American Express card.

Anyone with information, should please contact the Lafayette Sheriff's Office at 337-236-5642, or call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477). 

 

