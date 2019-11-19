CPSO arrests student with gardening shears at local high school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 17-year-old Iowa High School student faces a possession of a dangerous weapon charge for allegedly bringing gardening shears on campus.

On Nov. 18, a Calcasieu Parish School resource officer was notified of a student who possibly had a weapon is his backpack.

The SRO, along with school personnel, encountered the 17-year-old boy in the hallway. The teen allegedly refused to stop after being told to do so.

The deputy detained the student and after a search of his backpack, a pair of garden shears with approximately six-seven inch blades was found.

“It was learned the boy told other students in class he had a weapon but then later said he was joking,” the department said.

“The teacher took the boy’s backpack and contacted the office, at which time the boy pushed the teacher and took back possession of his backpack.”

The teacher was able to remove the boy out of the classroom, at which time he was located by the school resource office.

The student was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

CPSO School Resource Officer Sgt. Jubal Marceaux and Detective Larry Cormier are the lead investigators on this case.