CPSO arrests man accused of felony sexual battery of a child

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 32-year-old man was arrested and extradited from Fort Bend, Texas, on felony charges involving sexual battery on a child.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into inappropriate behavior began in February.

During the initial investigation, detectives were told in 2018, that the suspect, identified as Barry Veale, was allegedly inappropriately touching the victim who was 4 years old at the time.

An investigation was conducted by detectives and turned over to the District Attorney’s Office.

On August 22, Veale was indicted by a Calcasieu Parish grand jury.

A warrant was issued the same day for his arrest in the amount of $200,000 signed by a district judge.

On September 17 he was extradited from Texas back to Calcasieu Parish and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony sexual battery. He was released on bond later the same day.