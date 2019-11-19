Live Now
Cpl. Middlebrook Elementary teacher charged with simple battery involving juvenile

A teacher at Cpl. Middlebrook Elementary School in Lafayette was arrested Tuesday and charged with simple battery.

The charge came following an investigation into alleged misconduct involving a juvenile victim, Lafayette Police Spokesperson Bridgette Dugas confirmed.

Details of the charge are not yet available to the public, Dugas said.

“I can confirm that 51-year-old George Theaux was arrested on campus Tuesday and issued a misdemeanor summons to appear in court.”

KLFY reached out to the Lafayette Parish School System Chief Administrative Officer Jennifer Gardner who released the following statement:

“This is a personnel matter into which an investigation is ongoing and to which we are unable to comment. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation of this matter, as well as continue our own investigation. All reports of alleged misconduct are taken seriously by the LPSS.”

