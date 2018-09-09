Coyotes terrorize Duson family, kill 25 cats

DUSON, La. (KLFY) - A Duson woman says coyotes have caused her and her family heart-ache, tears, and terror over the past two months.

Jenny Huesers says her family took in a community of cats that lost their home in a fire a year ago, but recently, the cats had been disappearing at an alarming rate

"No trace of them at all. So I thought, you know, they were running away. You don't think something's actually killing them and leaving nothing," says Huesers

She then installed cameras throughout her property to see what was happening and found out it was coyotes that were killing her cats.

"It's traumatic and it's horrible to think of your pet dying that way," she adds.

So far her family has lost 25 cats, and Huesers tells News 10 her daughters have even had a run-in with one of the coyotes. But because she doesn't know what the animals are capable of, she no longer feels comfortable letting the girls play outside as often.

"We don't go in the field and pick berries anymore because every time we come out here we feel scared and we feel like we're in danger," says Bella, the oldest.

And although Huesers says she knows the coyotes may not go away any time soon, she just wants the community to be aware so they don't go through the same pain her family had to go through.

