Court testimony, a guilty plea and new light on Daisy Lynn Landry’s death

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- According to court documents, 18-year-old Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry died after taking meth and heroin inside a Lafayette home on May 23, 2017.

Landry was not alone inside the residence when she died. All occupants present at the Laguna Street home are now facing criminal charges.

According to Malik Davis’s testimony, he found Landry’s body upstairs 45 minutes after her last heroin injection. With the help of Matthew Perez, they wrapped the woman’s 105-pound body in a shower curtain.

Read the full testimony here.

Her body was later wrapped in a stolen sleeping bag and dumped in a neighbor’s trash bin.

With the use of cadaver dogs, Lafayette Parish’s Office deputies searched the parish landfill, but no evidence was found. Her body has still not been found.

On Thursday, Malik Davis pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, District Attorney Keith Stutes announced Thursday.

Davis was facing a second degree murder charge. That charge has been dropped based on his guilty plea.

District Judge Patrick Michot sentenced him to 10 years hard labor. Because of Davis’ cooperation, the two additional people, identified as Perez and Devan Dufour, were arrested in connection with Landry’s disappearance.

Daisy Lynn Landry

Matthew Perez and Devan Dufour, both 26, were arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Perez

Devan Dufour

Both are charged with obstruction of justice.