Couple arrested for leaving 3 year old unattended at truck stop

A couple was arrested after a 3 year old child was found walking around a truck stop.

Jeff Davis Parish authorities say a security guard had located a small toddler walking around the Peto’s truck stop in Roanoke. Deputies later discovered the mother and her boyfriend had been inside the casino eating dinner and were in the casino area drinking found them.

The mother, Jessica Gail Morgan, 30, Cypress, Texas and her boyfriend, Aaron Michael Pittman, 30, were both arrested and charged with cruelty to a juvenile.

The DCFS office responded and took the child into custody.

Morgan and Pittman are being held in the parish jail with no bond.