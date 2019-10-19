Counterfeit money circulating in Acadiana

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The Breaux Bridge Police Department is searching for suspects who are passing counterfeit money around Acadiana.



Photo released by police show suspects wanted for questioning in the counterfeit scam.



Police News 10 they were last seen driving a red four door sedan. Businesses in Breaux Bridge have been put on alert.

After a rise in the distribution of counterfeit money, Breaux Bridge Police Department is sending a warning that fake money is being used at businesses in the area.

“Currently we are having counterfeit bills being passed and it’s starting to pick up trend, most recently we have had counterfeit hundreds,” Lt. Robert Maw.



Maw explains what the public should be on the lookout for when it comes to counterfeit bills.



“The biggest issue is you can feel the difference in the paper and when you look at, all the safe guards that aren’t going to be there,” Maw said. “There will not be reflective emblems, little tape strips will not be there.”



Breaux Bridge Police Department wants everyone to know that is not just a local problem but Louisiana as a whole.



“Counterfeiting is a big problem everywhere. it’s becoming new and more rapid growing thing,” Maw said.

Breaux Bridge Police Department warns the public that the use of counterfeit money is a federal crime. If caught, you will serve a hefty penalty.

If you have any information in identifying these suspects, contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department on Facebook or call (337) 332-2186.