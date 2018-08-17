Councilman looks to bring the D.A.R.E program back to New Iberia school Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) - One New Iberia councilman is working to bring the drug abuse resistance education program, or D.A.R.E., back to schools in New Iberia.



Talks of bringing back the program are in the early stages. The D.A.R.E. program is a police officer-led course that teaches children how to resist peer pressure and live drug and violence-free lives. It’s a program administrators at John Hopkins Elementary say the entire community can benefit from.



“It would be a great program to bring back I think our kids today are exposed to violence and drugs at a very early age,” says Christina Hulin the assistant principal and Hopkins Elementary.



The area surrounding the school is no stranger to violence and drug use, which Hulin says affects the children involved. She says, “Sometimes law enforcement has a negative image from our kid's perspectives, and I think that having law-enforcement come in and build those relationships with our kids would definitely be a positive thing. Then they can get that education so that they can make the right choices about drugs and violence.”



Mona Atchison is the principal at John Hopkins Elementary she says, “We went to boarding 100 percent and I think it’s going to have a positive outreach for the community. Because when the community sees that the schools really care about our students and that we want them to lead a drug-free life then that makes connections to the community.”



A meeting will be held Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. at city hall to discuss bringing the program back.