Councilman asks Robideaux to leave LUS director appointment to his political successor

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Mayor-President Joel Robideaux should allow his successor to pick the next head of the Lafayette Utilities System, and keep interim Director Jeff Stewart on the job until then, Councilman Bruce Conque said Wednesday.

Conque, who represents District 6 in central Lafayette, said he has asked Robideaux not to name the replacement for former LUS Director Terry Huval, who retired in the midst of Robideaux’s exploration of possible plans to have the system managed by a Baton Rouge company.

