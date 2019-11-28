Happy Thanksgiving! Acadiana is starting off cool this Thanksgiving with temperatures in the mid 50s. Under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s for the afternoon hours making for comfortable conditions. There is no threat for rain until Saturday. If you’re heading out this evening, tonight, or early tomorrow morning for shopping you may want to have jacket on as we turn cool once again with lows in the mid 50s.
Cool this Thanksgiving Morning with a Mild Afternoon to Enjoy
Abbeville61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley59°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas56°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge58°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia59°F Few Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent