Cool and Comfortable this Tuesday Morning as Fall Shows Up in Acadiana

Better late than never as fall has finally made its first appearance across Acadiana this Tuesday. Temperatures are falling into the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A very pleasant afternoon is ahead as highs will only reach the lower 80s as humidity levels stay low and comfortable. Skies will gradually clear as we head through the day with more sun breaking through the clouds during the afternoon and early evening. Lows tonight should be back in the lower 60s by Wednesday morning but much warmer weather returns for the rest of the week, starting tomorrow afternoon.