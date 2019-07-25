Convicted felon who burglarized a vehicle identified through Crime Stoppers

ST. LANDRY PARISH- Davonte Chane Edwards, 19, of Opelousas was arrested, after detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office reached out to Crime Stoppers for their help in identifying a burglary suspect.

On July 8, detectives were called to the 900 block of Government Road in Opelousas for a burglary of a vehicle. An unknown black male was seen leaving the victim’s driveway, riding a bicycle. The witness took a photo as the suspect was seen leaving. It was later found that the unknown man had burglarized the vehicle and stole a gun.

On July 16, Davonte Chane Edwards of Opelousas was identified in less than 13 minutes after Crime stoppers posted the photo him, given to law enforcement by the witness.

Using the information given to detectives by the tip, detectives were able to then make contact with Edwards at his home, who was then taken into custody for questioning. Edwards was advised of his Miranda Rights but did not wish to speak about the burglary. Based off of tip information and other key evidence presented, Edwards was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked for simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.