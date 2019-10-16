Controversy over campaign sign inside school gym

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Some St. Landry Parish residents took to social media to complain after they saw a candidate’s campaign sign in a local high school.

It’s a sign for Blair Briggs, who’s running for St. Landry Parish Assessor, hung up inside the gym at Beau Chene High School.

Beau Chene is a public school, and according to Louisiana law regarding political advertising, “political campaign signs shall not be erected, displayed, or posted on any publicly owned property.”

News 10 reached out to the St. Landry Parish School Board to find out why Beau Chene allowed the sign the be hung at the gym. Superintendent Patrick Jenkins responded in part. “After an investigation, it was found that the coach and interim principal were not aware of the state statute… However, it was also the responsibility of the candidate to know the statutes as well.”

We also reached out to Briggs to see why his political sign was placed in the public school’s gym. He explained, “Well, the coaches at Beau Chene were soliciting donations and called me and asked if I’d like to do a sponsorship for the athletics department. I purchased a sponsorship and I was told that they would include my political ad in the sports program and also display a sign for me.”

When we asked if he knew where the sign would be placed upon payment of the sponsorship, Briggs said, “I did not provide the sign, I did not install the sign, and I had not seen the sign. They did not tell me where they were going to put the sign.”

The superintendent added that as soon as they found out about that state statute, they took the sign down from the gym.

