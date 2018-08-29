Consumer Reports: Allergy shots without needles

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

By: Avery Cotton

If you suffer from allergies and the traditional medications won’t work, there’s something newer that may help. It’s called sublingual immunotherapy, or SLIT, and it’s an alternative that doesn't include shots. Consumer Reports took a look at the new possible remedy and tells you whether it could be a good option to get rid of those pesky allergy symptoms.

Consumer Reports says it may be worth considering. Sublingual immunotherapy is pretty easy to use. Once you have a consultation with your doctor, all it really takes is putting a tablet under your tongue for only a few minutes a day.

Currently, there are four FDA-approved SLIT treatments available on the market:

• Odactra, the first SLIT-approved treatment for people allergic to house dust mites.

• Oralair, for five different grass pollens.

• Grastek, for Timothy grass allergies.

• Ragwitek, for ragweed.

Depending on the specific SLIT treatment, younger people may start at age 5. Consumer Reports says that the five-grass, Timothy grass, and ragweed tablets are started about four months before the grass season and continue through the season.