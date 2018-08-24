BREAUX BRIDGE (KLFY), La - Remodels and renovations were made to almost all school in St. Martin Parish over the summer, and construction at Breaux Bridge Jr. continues.



“We have a lot of construction going on right now still the kids are loving it, they are transitioning and they love their new classrooms. I get chills when I think about it,” says Denise Fredrick, the principal at Breaux Bridge Jr High.

She's been there 15 years and says this is the first time the school has seen renovations since she’s been there.



The school's cafeteria was remodeled as well as the old library where four new classrooms where added upstairs.

Two additional classrooms, a resource room, and a new bathroom for special needs students will be finished by the end of August.

These remodels were funded by a $64.5 million grant approved by parish voters.

“People care about our kids. It’s our kids that come here, they are putting their children in our hands all day long and they want their kids to have nice things and I’m going to tell you the kids are so appreciative of what’s happened so far with the school so it means a whole lot,” says Fredrick.



The $64.5 million grant was the largest amount of money voters have passed for school improvements.

All construction at Breaux Bridge Jr. High should be complete by November 30.

