Confessions on the go at Fete-Dieu Vermilion

If you can't make it to confession, the Diocese of Lafayette will bring confession to you! Even during Fete-Dieu du Vermilion! The Spiritual Care Unit will be at Fete-Dieu Vermilion in Lafayette Wednesday between 6:45 a.m. and 5:15 p.m.



The Spiritual Care Unit is a mobile confessional operated by the Community of Jesus Crucified.



Just look for Fr. Michael Champagne in this transformed ambulance that serves as a mobile confessional.

It's equipped with a kneeler and screen, and you have the option of confessing face to face or anonymously.



Know that when you go to Confession, Jesus waits there, eager and ready to meet you, forgive you, and give you the grace you need to keep going.

The mobile confessional stops during Fete-Dieu du Vermilion are:



6:45-7:45 am at St. Mary Magdalene

11:15 - 12:45 in Milton at Wawee's

1:15 - 2:30 at Ruffino's in River Ranch

2:45 - 3:45 at Beaver Park Boat Landing

4:15 - 5:15 at Cathedral of St. John