Comsumer Report: Takata Airbags Recall Video

Takata air bags has recalls in a hundred of vehicles. The faulty cause for this recall is when the air bags are expose to heat or humidity.

Officials say while the car or truck is in operation the air bags can deploy and explode on the driver or passenger sides. “It is imperative that manufacturers take every available step to reach every owner of a vehicle with deadly air bags and take action to ensure that those dangerous air bags are replaced as soon as is safely possible,” said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King. “Public plans will be a resource to communities and to individual consumers to support effective recall implementation nationwide.”

The NHTSA have more information about specific vehicle, stay with KLFY for more information, or you can click here.