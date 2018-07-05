Computer software scam targets local woman

Diana Greene says someone who seemed to be an authentic representative calling her from her computer security protection company was in fact a scammer.

The scammer said her recently purchased computer protection plan of six years was not effective and she was to receive a refund from the company.

Greene says, “This guy called me.. sounded very professional.. said he was a representative of AVAST whom I have Internet security protection with and said that the software that had been installed in my computer was not effective and that I was to be receiving a refund.”

The scammer told Greene to open a particular software protection icon on her desktop. Thinking he sounded legitimate, the scammer then asked for her user information.

“There’s an ID and there’s a password and I need both of those. And so I gave it to him. So then he said.. he showed me some things on my computer. He says well we’re going to need to access your bank account to issue this refund,” explains Greene.

When Greene questioned the scammer about the refund, she got suspicious and called her bank. She then put him on hold and when she switched back over to him, he had hung up.

Greene adds, “When I switched back over to talk to him again, he’d already hung up on me so giving him the benefit of the doubt, I dialed the number that he called me on but guess what it was a phony number.. it was not in service.”

Sharane Gott, President/CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, says this case was an imposter claiming to be legit.