Community surpass goal set by Giles Automotive in the campaign to collect funds for burned churches (Photo: Giles Automotive) [ + - ] Video

OPELOUSAS, La.– For just over the past 30 days Giles Automotive has been collecting funds for the three historic St. Landry Parish Churches which were recently burned. The campaign, Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches, set a goal to raise $50,000 which Giles Automotive would match dollar for dollar for a total donation of $100,000. The goal has been more than achieved with donations currently nearing $60,000 in thanks to the incredible local community and some national contributions that came from as far as California and Oregon.

A list of the major donors to the Giles Give Back St. Landry Churches are as follows:

$10,000 C.H Fenstermaker & Associate LLC

$10,000 Stuller Family Foundation

$6,000 C.P Hilliard

$5,000 Port Bare United Methodist Church

$3,000 Col Robert T. Williams, USAF (Ret)

$3,000 John H. Dejean

$3,000 First Baptist Lafayette

$1,500 Christian Life Center

$1,500 Jacob & Mary Abdalla

$1,000 The Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of New Orleans

$1,000 Radiology Associates of Opelousas LLP

$1,000 Virgil & Pauline Skinner

Total of Major Donors: $46,000

A press conference was held today at 10am to announce the final total and present a check to the pastors and members of the churches at Giles Nissan in Opelousas.

Bob Giles, Giles Automotive Dealer Principal, had this to say, "The members of our community have really out done themselves, and I want to thank everyone that helped this campaign become an amazing success." He continued, "The donations just keep coming, and it has been really touching to see the compassion people all over the country had for what happened in St. Landry Parish. Coming together to help those in need is why Giles Automotive created Giles Gives Back, and it is uplifting to see the community and the nation come together to help rebuild what was taken from the members of these churches."

Donations can be made to Giles Gives Back to St. Landry Churches through the IBERIABANK. $50,000 will be contributed by Giles Automotive and all proceeds will be distributed evenly between St. Mary's Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Mayor Julius Alsandor was present at the press conference as well as other local dignitaries and members of all three church congregations.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now